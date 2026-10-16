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Fiji Airports tightens spending as solar farm work begins

The solar farm at Nadi International Airport was targeted for completion by 2029, with work already under way.

Saturday 17 October 2026 | 11:00

Nadi International Airport

Nadi International Airport.

Photo: Fiji Airports

Fiji Airports has tightened spending controls and begun work on a 3.25-megawatt solar farm at Nadi International Airport as part of efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and strengthen energy security.

Acting chief executive officer Amit Singh told a parliamentary committee hearing that the organisation had introduced cost-management measures in response to fuel price volatility.

The measures included tighter controls on transport and fleet usage, electricity consumption and staff travel.

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Mr Singh said Fiji Airports was also maintaining close contact with fuel suppliers to ensure continuity of supply and avoid disruptions to critical airport operations.

The solar farm at Nadi International Airport is targeted for completion by 2029, with work already under way.

Mr Singh said the organisation also planned to install solar panel systems at outer island airports and expand its electric vehicle fleet, including specialised airside equipment.

He said Fiji Airports had the largest electric vehicle fleet in Fiji, including a fully electric ambulift at Nadi International Airport.

During the hearing, committee member Ketan Lal questioned how contractors bidding for the solar farm and related projects were vetted. He raised concerns about complaints and allegations involving companies reportedly bidding for a project.

Mr Singh said Fiji Airports had a stringent procurement policy, which was also reviewed by its donor agencies.

He said the organisation was confident in its procurement processes.

However, when asked whether there had been any conflict of interest involving the solar farm or other solar projects, Mr Singh said Fiji Airports would need to provide a specific response later.

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