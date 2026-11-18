Suva Grammar School’s top technical student, Aisake Vunibaka, has set his sights on a career in aviation.

The Qalikarua, Matuku, Lau native hopes to become an aviation engineer, a career path inspired by his mother.

“My mother wanted me to do it, so I just accepted it,” he said.

Mr Vunibaka was among the outstanding graduates recognised at the school’s graduation ceremony yesterday, receiving three awards for his achievements.

However, balancing his studies with sports commitments was not always easy.

“When I went home, it was late after the training, so I didn’t have much time to study,” he said.

“One thing I would do was sleep early, wake up in the morning and study. I took every hour seriously.”

Mr Draunibaka said he was grateful to God, his parents and teachers for their support throughout his academic journey.

He dedicated his three awards to his parents, thanking them for their love and encouragement.

His awards were:

Best Overall Technical Student

Best in Technical Drawing

Best in Mathematics

Aisake hopes to continue his studies at the Fiji National University in Nadi and work towards fulfilling his ambition of becoming an aviation engineer.







