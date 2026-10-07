North committee continues crime fight

Re-elected chairperson Satish Kumar of the Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival Committee says the committee will continue supporting projects that benefit Northern communities..Mr Kumar was re-elected chairperson during the Northern Division Crime Prevention Committees meeting at Banana Leaf Restaurant in Labasa today.

Buli Navakasiga was elected vice-president, Livia Kubunavanua as secretary, Queenie Doreen Nivoi as assistant secretary and Newal Naidu as treasurer.

Five other members were also elected to the committee.

Mr Kumar said the committee had supported a range of community and Police projects and would continue initiatives that benefited the wider public.

One of its major recent projects was the installation of 32 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in Labasa at a cost of more than $100,000.

He said the cameras were monitored by the Police command centre and had assisted in solving cases.

The committee also supported the repair of a Police vehicle in Nabouwalu, donated a vehicle to Wainikoro Police Station and provided assistance to health centres, schools, youth groups and communities.

Mr Kumar said the committee’s focus this year would include constructing a classroom at Valelawa, where students from several villages were still studying in a tent.

“We have decided to build one classroom for them,” he said.

The committee also plans to support the construction of two toilets at Wainigadru, with the community providing the labour.

Divisional Manager Community Policing North Senior Superintendent of Police Lepani Liga welcomed the committee’s continued partnership with Police.

He said crime prevention required a whole-of-community approach involving families, schools, religious organisations, government agencies, traditional leaders and community groups.

He urged committee members to identify emerging issues, support awareness programmes and help guide young people towards positive activities.