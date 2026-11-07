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Courts and Law

Court approves Whippy's business travel to Singapore

Whippy is charged with allegedly counselling his co-accused, former National Fire Authority board chairman John O'Connor, to amend a fire investigation report in 2018.

Saturday 07 November 2026 | 14:00

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Carpenters Fiji Managing Director Daniel Whippy and former National Fire Authority Board Chair John O’Connor outside the Suva Courthouse on August 3, 2026.

Carpenters Fiji managing director Daniel Whippy and former National Fire Authority Board chairman John O’Connor outside the Suva Courthouse on August 3, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Carpenters Fiji Limited managing director Daniel Whippy has been granted permission to travel to Singapore for business from December 14 to January 8.

Senior Resident Magistrate Sufia Hamza approved Whippy's bail variation application at the Suva Magistrates Court on Friday.

Whippy is charged with allegedly counselling his co-accused, former National Fire Authority board chairman John O'Connor, to amend a fire investigation report in 2018.

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The court has set tentative trial dates from April 19 to May 17, 2027.

Whippy's next court appearance is scheduled for November 25.

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