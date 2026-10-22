Three farmers jailed over retired teacher’s death

Three farmers who killed a 61-year-old retired school teacher have been sentenced by the High Court in Labasa.

Sakiusa Niumataiwalu, 28, Jone Sela, 27, and Taniela Racule, 23, appeared before Justice Daniel Goundar.

They each faced one count of aggravated robbery and one count of manslaughter in connection with the death of Pram Nand.

All three pleaded guilty to the charges.





Details of the incident

On January 24, 2023, the three men had been drinking alcohol with Apisalome Tuvura, who is referred to as another individual in the case and is yet to be sentenced.

While drinking, Niumataiwalu, Sela and another individual discussed breaking into Mr Nand’s premises.

At about 11pm, the group went to the property at Delailabasa in Labasa.

Niumataiwalu called Mr Nand outside. When Mr Nand came onto the porch, he was punched and fell to the ground.

The admitted facts identified Niumataiwalu and Sela as participating in the assault, which involved blows to Mr Nand’s stomach, back and head.

Racule’s account, included in the facts admitted by the three men, identified Niumataiwalu as sitting on Mr Nand’s chest while he struggled to breathe.

It also identified Sela and another individual as tying him up.

When Mr Nand’s wife, Lalita Devi, came out of the bedroom, she encountered the attack on her husband.

A knife was placed against her neck, and she was threatened with having her throat cut if she did not reveal where money was kept.

Money and other property, including the family vehicle, were stolen.

The total value of the stolen property was $10,493.20, including $2,472.20 in cash.

The group left with the stolen property, leaving Mr Nand restrained with a sofa placed over his body.

Police later found him motionless.





Sentencing

Justice Goundar said Niumataiwalu was centrally involved in the direct violence.

Sela was also a direct participant, but his identified role was less dominant.

Racule facilitated the criminal enterprise without established personal participation in the assault and later co-operated more extensively with the State.

Justice Goundar ordered that the aggravated robbery sentence for each offender run concurrently with that offender’s manslaughter sentence.

Niumataiwalu was sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison, with a non-parole period of eight years.

Sela was sentenced to 11 years in prison, with a non-parole period of seven years and six months.

Racule was sentenced to eight years in prison, with a non-parole period of six years, reflecting his materially lesser role, relative youth and co-operation with police.

In sentencing the men, Justice Goundar said each had participated in a criminal enterprise that violated the security of a family home and resulted in the loss of Mr Nand’s life.

He said the sentences reflected the gravity of the offending while fairly distinguishing between the men’s respective roles, personal circumstances and mitigating factors.







