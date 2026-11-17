Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has called for greater investment in women entrepreneurs.

He said the National Women's Expo should become a platform that helps women grow businesses, access new markets and ultimately become exporters.

Speaking at the opening of the 8th National Women's Expo this morning, Mr Kamikamica said the annual event should evolve beyond being a showcase for traditional handicrafts and instead provide women with opportunities to secure long-term economic success.

"The expo should not only be a place to sell, but should also be a place to graduate from a road stall into a shop shelf and from the village to an export port," he said.

Mr Kamikamica said many women, particularly those from rural and maritime communities, possessed valuable skills and entrepreneurial potential but continued to face barriers in accessing finance, business support and markets.

He noted that about 400 women were currently involved in handicraft production, using traditional knowledge and skills to generate income and support their families.

Despite this contribution, he said many women-led enterprises remained constrained by limited access to funding and commercial opportunities.

Mr Kamikamica said empowering more women economically was critical to Fiji's long-term development, adding that greater participation by women in business and the workforce would contribute significantly to economic growth.

He highlighted the Government's Women Economic Empowerment National Action Plan 2025-2030, which aims to strengthen women's participation in employment, entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, health and well-being.

Mr Kamikamica also encouraged exhibitors to maximise opportunities during the three-day event by promoting their products, building networks and learning from one another.

"When women share knowledge, mentor one another and build networks, they create opportunities not only for themselves, but for the generations of women that will follow behind," he said.

He urged financial institutions, businesses and government agencies to play a greater role in supporting women-led enterprises through easier access to finance, simplified business registration processes and stronger market linkages.

The 8th National Women's Expo brings together women artisans and entrepreneurs from across the country, celebrating their creativity, skills and growing contribution to Fiji's economy.