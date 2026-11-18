Having two teachers as parents meant education was always a priority for Zynah Nasario, whose hard work has earned her four academic awards.

The young Rotuman woman said her parents had always encouraged her to work harder, even when it meant sacrificing rest and spending long hours studying.

One of her biggest challenges was finding the energy to study after a full day at school.

“The main challenge for me was studying, especially after school. I was really tired,” she said.

Ms Nasario said she developed a habit of taking naps after returning home before waking up to study late into the night.

She also credited her friends for their support, saying they helped her remain motivated.

“My friends have always pushed me to study every day. We all study together, and it was really inspiring for me to push myself,” she said.

Despite working hard throughout the year, Ms Nasario said she did not expect to receive the awards.

She said her parents’ commitment to her education had played a significant role in helping her achieve her goals.





Zynah Farhat Nasario with proud father Ralifo Nasario. Photo: Talei Roko





“I am really grateful for their commitment to me and my studies. They are a really important factor in my life when it comes to my education,” she said.

Although she admitted there had been sleepless nights along the way, she believed the sacrifices were worth it.

Ms Nasario dedicated her achievements to her parents, saying they had always been by her side.

“They have given me everything I could have asked for, and I hope that I will continue to make them proud,” she said.

Looking ahead, she is considering pursuing a career in pharmacy, which her parents have encouraged her to explore.

Ms Nasario also hopes to become financially independent and support a family of her own one day.

She encouraged students to remain committed to their education despite the challenges they may face.

“I think there are challenges every day, but education is the key to success,” Ms Nasario said.

Her awards: