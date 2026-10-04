Savusavu students call for career expos closer to home

About 75 Savusavu Secondary School students travelled to Labasa for the University of the South Pacific Open Day, highlighting the limited exposure to career activities available to students in Savusavu.

The Year 12 and Year 13 students attended the Westpac University of the South Pacific (USP) Open Day 2026 at its Labasa Campus on Friday.

Vice-principal Basilisa Lalama said the visit gave students an opportunity to learn more about possible career pathways.

“The reason why we bring the students here is for them to be exposed, to go through the different booths and to see their career pathways,” she said.

Ms Lalama said opportunities such as the USP Open Day were particularly valuable because students in Savusavu had limited exposure to activities outside the town.

“Our school, we don’t have a lot of exposure there in Savusavu, so when this kind of thing helps us, it’s always an excitement for our students,” she said.

She said the school would like USP and other tertiary institutions to consider taking similar career expos to Savusavu.

Savusavu Secondary School would be willing to host such an event for schools across the district.

Ms Lalama said some students had attended the Open Day in previous years, making it an activity the school looked forward to annually.

The students travelled from Savusavu at about 8am and were excited to take part in the event, she said.

Savusavu Secondary School has more than 840 students, making it the largest school in the North, according to Ms Lalama.

The school has four Year 12 streams and two Year 13 streams.