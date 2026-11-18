Australia has committed an additional $10 million to a Pacific-led ocean initiative aimed at protecting marine resources and strengthening the resilience of coastal communities.

The funding was announced by Australia's Climate Change and Energy Minister and COP31 President of Negotiations, Chris Bowen, at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

The additional $10 million will support the Pacific-led Unlocking Blue Prosperity Initiative.

Australia also pledged AUD$1 million for a two-year partnership with the Ocean Risk and Resilience Action Alliance.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Lynda Tabuya, welcomed the commitments but called for simpler and more direct access to funding for local communities, particularly women, young people and small-scale fishers.

For Fijian families dependent on the sea, ocean financing is intended to support the protection of reefs and fishing grounds that provide food and livelihoods.

It could also help coastal villages restore mangroves that protect homes and shorelines.

Over the next 12 months, Fiji is pushing for three changes to improve access to international ocean and climate financing.

These include allowing communities to apply more easily for funding, helping Pacific countries develop projects capable of attracting investment and securing financing that does not increase the debt burden of vulnerable island nations.

Ms Tabuya also warned that financial commitments must be matched by stronger global action to limit rising temperatures.

“No amount of finance can save our reefs if the world overshoots 1.5 degrees for long. Finance and ambition must move together, guided by the science,” Minister Tabuya said.

Fiji's call comes as Pacific island countries seek greater access to financing to protect marine ecosystems and strengthen the resilience of communities dependent on ocean resources.