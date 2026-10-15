Australia commits additional $8m to Women’s Fund Fiji

Australia has committed an additional $8 million (approximately F$12.5 million) over four years to Women’s Fund Fiji, as 44 grants are launched to support women-led initiatives and strengthen gender equality across the country.

Australian Deputy High Commissioner to Fiji Elizabeth Petrovich announced the commitment at the launch of the 2026 cohort of grantee partners, highlighting the importance of empowering women and grassroots organisations to lead change in their communities.

The 44 grants will support initiatives across key areas, including women’s economic empowerment, ending violence against women and girls, women’s leadership and decision-making, climate justice, humanitarian action and strengthening women’s coalitions for change.

RMs Petrovich said Australia was proud to partner with Women’s Fund Fiji because lasting change occurred when women and communities were trusted, included and supported to lead.

She said the funding was reaching communities across Fiji, including rural and maritime areas where women often face significant barriers to economic opportunities, services and participation in decision-making.

The supported initiatives include agriculture, cooperatives, handicrafts, tailoring, beekeeping and food production, helping women increase their incomes, develop business and financial literacy, and strengthen their resilience.

Other projects focus on expanding access to safe spaces, legal services, survivor-centred support and mental health services, alongside violence prevention, disability inclusion, climate-smart agriculture, food security and disaster preparedness.

Women’s Fund Fiji’s 2026 cohort also reflects a commitment to reaching diverse groups, including young women, widows, single mothers, women with disabilities, LGBTQI+ communities and women experiencing violence or economic hardship.

New Zealand First Secretary of Development Jane Anderson said sustainable change was strongest when it was locally led, grounded in community realities and driven by the people most affected by the challenges being addressed.

Anderson said New Zealand’s support through its gender programme in Fiji, Marama Naviti, had helped extend the fund’s reach to women’s groups in rural and maritime communities.

She highlighted the resilience of women leaders, entrepreneurs, gardeners, beekeepers and artisans working to improve the lives of women and girls in their villages despite significant challenges.

The launch also recognised the contribution of returning grantee partners, whose experience and practical knowledge can help newer organisations strengthen their work through collaboration and peer learning.

The Women’s Fund Fiji acknowledged the support of the Australian and New Zealand governments, the Equality Fund, Mama Cash and Foundation CHANEL, alongside the contributions of its Grants Committee, Board of Trustees and staff.

The 2026 cohort marks another stage in the fund’s efforts to resource diverse women and gender people, including grassroots groups and communities that are often difficult to reach.

The focus now turns to how the 44 grants translate into practical outcomes for women, girls and their communities across Fiji over the coming years.



