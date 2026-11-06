Cabinet to decide on El Nino emergency

Cabinet will meet on Tuesday to decide whether Fiji should declare a national emergency over the El Niño drought, as some communities in the Maritime Islands are reportedly running out of water.

Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya said the National Disaster Risk Management Office (NDMO) and its clusters had already met to discuss the response strategy.

“Then the Cabinet meets on Tuesday to finalise all those details,” she said.

Asked whether a national emergency would be declared, Ms Tabuya said it was for the NDMO director to advise Cabinet.

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau said the decision was not his to make.

He said the responsibility rested with the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, the NDMO and the Prime Minister.

“Just liaise with the minister responsible,” he said.

Asked about social media videos showing communities without water in the Maritime Islands, Ro Filipe confirmed that the islands were experiencing drought conditions.

“We are organising as best as we can in order to provide relief,” he said.

He said relief efforts were being coordinated through commissioners, provincial officers and Roko Tui assistants, who provide information to the NDMO clusters.

Assistance would be prioritised according to available resources, including shipments through Government Shipping Services.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu declined to comment.

His ministry will issue a media release, with an announcement expected next week.

Ms Tabuya said some areas had already started water rationing and urged the public to conserve water and electricity.

She also reminded parents to keep track of their children's whereabouts as school holidays begin.