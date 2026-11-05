Communities urged to act before tsunami warnings are issued

Fiji has launched a Tsunami Ready Recognition Programme to strengthen community preparedness and ensure people can respond quickly to tsunami threats, even before official warnings are issued.

The programme was officially launched today on World Tsunami Awareness Day under the theme “Be Tsunami Ready, Resilience Starts With You”, highlighting the importance of individual and community action in disaster preparedness.

United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Pacific Sub-Regional Office regional director Gabrielle Emery said true resilience began at the grassroots level, with individuals and communities taking action before disasters struck.

“While governments, institutions and technology play vital roles in disaster risk reduction, true resilience begins at the grassroots level, with individuals and communities taking action before disaster strikes,” Ms Emery said.

She said the launch, alongside the live observation of Exercise Pacific Wave 2026, demonstrated a shared commitment to strengthening early warning systems and protecting communities across the Pacific.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji His Excellency Hiroshi Tajima said Fiji and Japan shared a common determination to build a safer and more resilient Pacific, despite being separated by thousands of kilometres.

Mr Tajima said Japan’s experience with devastating tsunamis had reinforced the importance of preparedness, early warning systems, disaster education and evacuation planning.

He said one of the greatest risks was forgetting the lessons of past disasters.

“Preparedness saves lives. Early warning systems matter. Disaster education matters. Evacuation planning matters,” he said.

Japan had continued to support Fiji through tsunami warning signage, improvements to early warning systems and disaster risk reduction initiatives, he said.

Mr Tajima said technology alone could not save lives, but people who received, understood and acted on warnings could.

He also highlighted Japan’s support for regional disaster risk reduction, including a $25 million project to strengthen meteorological services and disaster preparedness across the Pacific.

Ms Emery urged communities to recognise natural tsunami warning signs, practise evacuation routes, prepare emergency supplies and ensure vulnerable people could also reach safety.

She said communities should act immediately following strong or prolonged earthquake shaking, unusual sea movements or a loud ocean roar, without waiting for official warnings.

The programme aims to encourage more communities across Fiji and the Pacific to strengthen preparedness and develop a culture of tsunami awareness.