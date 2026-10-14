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Constitution Bill rewrites military role, public service powers

The proposed amendments would change military responsibilities and revise the process for appointing and reassigning permanent secretaries.

Thursday 15 October 2026 | 10:00

constitution bill

The Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) would be “subject to the direction of Cabinet, through the Minister responsible”, while the military’s role would be narrowed to defending Fiji against external threats.

This is according to the proposed Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026, currently before a special committee of Parliament.

The 2013 Constitution gives the military responsibility “to ensure at all times the security, defence and well-being of Fiji and all Fijians”.

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The Bill limits this to “the defence and protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic from external threat”.

In a disaster or emergency, the Bill states that the military “must act only on, and to the extent specified in, a request by the appropriate civilian authority”.

Support for civilian authorities would be permitted only “for limited periods”.

The Commander would still be appointed by the President on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission.


Public service

Permanent secretaries would also be affected by the proposed amendments.

Under the 2013 Constitution, the Public Service Commission (PSC) appoints and removes permanent secretaries “with the agreement of the Prime Minister”.

The Bill replaces this requirement with consultation “with the responsible minister”.

The Bill also describes the commission as “independent” and removes the requirement for the Prime Minister’s agreement when permanent secretaries are reassigned.

Ministers would be consulted on staff appointments only at director level and above.

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