Doctors should be removed from hospital management and replaced by professional administrators, says We Unite Fiji Party representative Ruveni Nadalo.

Mr Nadalo said this was among the changes his party wanted to see in Fiji’s health system, with health and education identified as its top priorities.

“We need people who are administrators. We need people who come out of the hospitality industry to run the show within the Ministry of Health,” he said.

He was speaking during a Fijian Media Association (FMA) Town Hall meeting at the Fiji National University Namaka Campus in Nadi last night.

Mr Nadalo said his party planned to release its manifesto about two weeks before the general election, with education ranked as its first priority and health second.

“Without education, you cannot move forward. The second priority will be health,” he said.

The meeting brought together representatives from several political parties to outline their manifestos, priorities if elected and plans to implement their policies.

The discussion also covered government spending, national debt, infrastructure, water security, education reform and social welfare.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica defended the Government’s approach to public spending, saying it had inherited a debt-to-GDP ratio of more than 90 per cent, which had since been reduced to about 76 to 77 per cent.

He also highlighted the scale of investment needed to address Fiji’s water infrastructure challenges, estimating that $9 billion would be required by 2050.

Panellists also discussed the need for better discipline in schools, the breakdown of family structures and challenges facing the public service.

Several parties said they would release their manifestos after the election writ was issued, while others indicated they would make their policies available closer to polling day.