Today's paperLoginPremiumSign up
Nation

El Niño could drive up food prices in Fiji

Mr Tubuna said the effects of El Niño were not confined to the farming industry, as changes in production and supply could have wider economic consequences.

Thursday 12 November 2026 | 08:30

Save
shopping

Fiji consumers could face higher food prices as El Niño disrupts agricultural production and increases the cost of imported goods, with the effects also expected to reach local markets and the export sector.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Sakiusa Tubuna warned that Fiji should prepare for the economic impact of El Niño, saying its effects would extend beyond local farmers.

He said disruptions to agricultural production in other countries could increase the cost of goods imported into Fiji, placing further pressure on consumers.

Related stories

Mr Tubuna said consumers needed to understand that Fiji could also be affected by rising prices in international markets.

“We should be telling our consumers that our imports will be affected,” he said.

He also warned that prolonged dry conditions could affect Fiji's agricultural exports by reducing local production.

"Reduced crop production could affect the volume of agricultural goods available for export, creating further pressure on the sector." Mr Tunabuna said.

Mr Tubuna said the effects of El Niño were not confined to farming, as changes in production and supply could have wider economic consequences.

His warning comes as the Government rolls out El Niño response measures to support farmers facing declining water supplies, crop losses and pressure on their livelihoods.

The six initiatives include emergency farm water and irrigation, livestock feed and animal health, climate-resilient planting materials, climate-smart agriculture, household food security and sugar-sector drought protection.

The measures aim to help farmers maintain production and minimise the impact of prolonged dry conditions.

Explore more on these topics

El Niño

Most popular

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu
Nation

Police ready for election and referendum: Tudravu

Malakai Kotobalavu Fah, William Seru and Vinaiana Vana at the Suva Municipal Market on November 12, 2026.
Nation

Dry spell hits farmers as crop prices rise

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau handed over five water tanks  to residents of Vanuakula Settlement at Drasa, Lautoka.
Nation

Families urged to prioritise drinking water over kava

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Saumoa Tufuga
Boxing

I'll knock Dauloloma out: Tufuga

Ravneel Anand
Boxing

Anand overcomes heavyweight challenge

Fiji A netball team.
Netball

Fiji A to test local talent at Pacific netball challenge

Led by multi-award-winning musician Viliame Cokanauto, the Taveuni-born group will take the stage at Uprising Beach Resort on Saturday, November 14, bringing its signature blend of traditional iTaukei sounds, reggae, R&B and contemporary Pacific music.
Entertainment

KKU returns to rock Uprising Music Festival stage

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu at the Declaration of a National HIV Emergency at Dinem House, Suva on September 15, 2026
Health

Villages to face stricter public health requirements

Former Fijian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Naipote Katonitabua.
Culture

Former envoy calls for heritage mapping before iron sands project