El Niño could drive up food prices in Fiji

Fiji consumers could face higher food prices as El Niño disrupts agricultural production and increases the cost of imported goods, with the effects also expected to reach local markets and the export sector.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Sakiusa Tubuna warned that Fiji should prepare for the economic impact of El Niño, saying its effects would extend beyond local farmers.

He said disruptions to agricultural production in other countries could increase the cost of goods imported into Fiji, placing further pressure on consumers.

Mr Tubuna said consumers needed to understand that Fiji could also be affected by rising prices in international markets.

“We should be telling our consumers that our imports will be affected,” he said.

He also warned that prolonged dry conditions could affect Fiji's agricultural exports by reducing local production.

"Reduced crop production could affect the volume of agricultural goods available for export, creating further pressure on the sector." Mr Tunabuna said.

Mr Tubuna said the effects of El Niño were not confined to farming, as changes in production and supply could have wider economic consequences.

His warning comes as the Government rolls out El Niño response measures to support farmers facing declining water supplies, crop losses and pressure on their livelihoods.

The six initiatives include emergency farm water and irrigation, livestock feed and animal health, climate-resilient planting materials, climate-smart agriculture, household food security and sugar-sector drought protection.

The measures aim to help farmers maintain production and minimise the impact of prolonged dry conditions.