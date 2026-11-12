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Fiji built on soldiers’ sacrifice, says veteran

Retired Lt-Col Jerry Tuikoro reflects on the sacrifices of Fijian soldiers and the comrades who never returned home.

Thursday 12 November 2026 | 15:30

Updated 12 November 2026 | 17:13 FJT

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Retired RFMF lieutenant colonel Jerry Tuikoro

Retired RFMF Lieutenant Colonel Jerry Tuikoro.

Photo: Asenaca Ratu

Retired Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Lieutenant Colonel Jerry Tuikoro, 63, says Fiji in 2026 stands on the tears, sweat and blood of its soldiers.

Mr Tuikoro made the comments after laying a wreath on behalf of the Returned Soldiers and Ex-Servicemen Association (RSESA) at the National War Memorial in Veiuto, Suva, yesterday.

He represented association president Major (ret’d) Ratu Peni Volavola, who he said was unwell.

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“I was just sitting there and they told me to lay the wreath,” he said. “I’m glad I’m doing it on their behalf.”

Mr Tuikoro joined the RFMF in 1986 as a second lieutenant, rose through the ranks and served for 32 years. He also commanded the Third Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment (3FIR).

“Fiji in 2026 is the tears, the sweat, the bruises, the blood that the RFMF has poured here in Fiji and overseas,” he said.

He said many countries now enjoyed peace because Fijian peacekeepers had served there.

Mr Tuikoro became emotional when asked about friends he had lost during his service.

“I have served with soldiers who sometimes didn’t come back,” he said. “When we went out together, being alive, and then coming back, somebody in coffins. It’s very hard.”

He said faith had kept his family together while he was posted overseas. His family prayed together every morning and evening, both in Fiji and abroad.

“I trust God to protect them and look after them while here and while I’m away,” he said.

Mr Tuikoro also had a message for young Fijians. He warned that drugs entering the country were “very dangerous” and said many young people were “abused by the phone”.

He urged young people to attend school and do their best, and to consider joining the Army or Police. “Be part of it. Not ruining it,” he said.

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