Fiji is not worried about China-US rivalry but must strengthen its capabilities and be clear about where it stands.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka made the comment following a statement by the U.S Embassy in Suva that China-linked hackers breached the network of a Suva-based regional organisation between July and August 2026.

Mr Ditoka said yesterday he had not been informed about the embassy’s notice and would respond once he arrived at his office.

“What we need to do is just up our game, to make sure that we know exactly where we stand and the principles that we abide by,” he said.

“I think that’s what we need to work on.” He said Fiji’s ties with all its international partners remained intact.

“We also value them very much, and we’d like to continue to strengthen those commitments that we have with our overseas partners,” Mr Ditoka said.

The embassy said it had informed the Fijian Government and the organisation about the breach.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said he was not familiar with the details of the incident.

He said the matter should be referred to Policing Minister Ioane Naivalurua and the Cyber Security Unit for investigation.

Mr Kamikamica said cybercrime was common in Fiji, with government agencies and many local companies among the targets.

“The more protection mechanisms we introduce, the safer it will be for the country and for everyone,” he said.

He said Fiji was developing its cybersecurity framework through the Ministry of Policing.

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