Fiji Pine Limited (FPL) is warning the public against activities that could trigger devastating forest fires as dry conditions and the effects of El Niño increase the risk to pine plantations across the country.

The company has appealed to landowners, farmers, communities and motorists to take greater responsibility for protecting plantations, warning that years of growth could be destroyed within hours by a single fire.

FPL said forest fires not only threatened the pine industry but also put the livelihoods of landowners, workers and surrounding communities at risk.

Fires can also cause significant damage to the environment, water catchments and wildlife.

The company has urged the public to avoid lighting fires on or near pine plantations, including for land clearing, rubbish disposal, cooking and hunting.

Motorists have also been warned against throwing cigarette butts from vehicles or discarding them along roadsides, particularly during dry and windy conditions.

FPL said any fire or smoke detected near plantations should be reported immediately to the nearest FPL office, the Fiji Police Force or the National Fire Authority.

“Forest plantations belong to all of us, and we must join hands to protect them. Preventing a fire is far easier and far less costly than fighting one,” FPL said in a statement.

The company warned that anyone found deliberately lighting fires on plantations could face action under Fiji's relevant laws.

Meanwhile, FPL's Nabou Nursery team is working to maintain production despite worsening dry conditions and water shortages linked to the current El Niño weather pattern.

The team has continued with land preparation, transplanting and soil delivery while pumping water to replenish the nursery pond.

FPL acknowledged the efforts of its field employees, who have continued working despite the challenges posed by reduced rainfall and limited water supplies.

The company said the situation was a reminder of the importance of conserving water and avoiding unnecessary wastage.

It also praised its field workers for their commitment to keeping nursery operations moving and supporting the company's future growth.



