Fiji records 1,233 bushfires as dry conditions persist

The National Fire Authority (NFA) responded to 1,233 bushfire incidents between August and October as prolonged dry weather increased the risk of fires across Fiji.

In a statement released yesterday, the NFA urged communities to avoid uncontrolled burning, warning that fires could spread quickly through dry vegetation and threaten homes, properties and nearby communities.

The authority said firefighting efforts were being hampered by restricted road access and limited water supplies.

Reduced pressure in fire hydrants, along with drying creeks and wells, had made it harder for firefighters to secure sufficient water during emergencies.

The challenges reflect concerns raised by residents of Naulu Settlement in Nakasi, who complained about the emergency response and difficulties caused by poor road access and limited water supplies.

Resident Ronil Anand said he made 10 calls to the NFA as flames approached his family's newly built lean-to home this week.

The 42-year-old father of six said a fire truck eventually arrived but could not enter the settlement because of the road conditions.

"After 10 missed calls to the fire department, only one fire truck came, but it could not enter because of the road," Mr Anand said.

He said firefighters advised him to use a spade to beat back the flames.

"I had to move my family into the car and come back to try and save our home."

Another resident, Namrata Dutt, said it was the worst fire she had witnessed since moving into the settlement five years ago.

She said the fire spread quickly through dry vegetation, causing panic among residents.

Nakasi High School Principal Praveen Chand said thick smoke forced staff to keep students on campus longer to protect them from possible health risks.

"I wasn't about to risk their lives out there," Mr Chand said.

He said one or two students required hospital treatment for respiratory complications linked to smoke inhalation.

Mr Chand called for schools to receive guidance on responding to smoke emergencies.

NFA strengthens response

To strengthen its response, the NFA has introduced contingency measures, including mobilising resources from neighbouring fire stations, working with the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF), engaging water tanker operators and identifying alternative water collection points.

NFA chief executive officer Mr Puamau Sowane said collective action was needed to protect communities, homes and the environment from bushfires.

"1,233 incidents highlighted the impact of bush fires on communities, property, the environment and emergency response resources," he said.

Mr Sowane urged the public not to light fires near dry vegetation and to remain vigilant during the dry season.

Residents were also reminded to report fires immediately by calling 910.