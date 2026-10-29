Former coup-era journalist calls for fearless reporting

Former Fiji Sun photojournalist Maciu Bolaitamana, who covered the 2000 and 2006 coups, has urged Fiji’s young journalists to “tell it in its entirety” now that they have the freedom to report.

Mr Bolaitamana, who worked in print, radio and television, gave the advice yesterday at the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission (FTRC) hearing via Zoom from Hervey Bay, Queensland, Australia.

He said it was very different between 2006 and 2022. Bosses told him time and again to “remember the license”, as media organisations feared losing their right to operate.

Mr Bolaitamana said “press release journalism was rife” and stories were watered down.

His advice to today’s journalists:

Stay united: “The unity in the newsroom is paramount.”

Find mentors: They can be from another media organisation.

Learn about money: He wished someone had taught him financial literacy as a young journalist.

Get covered: Media organisations should put insurance in contracts.

Seek counselling: There was no psychosocial first aid in his time, and he said many colleagues turned to alcohol.

On insurance, Mr Bolaitamana recalled covering Tropical Cyclone Tomas, when his employer promised $20,000 to his family if he died on the job.

“He’s sitting beside me saying, is $20,000 worth coming all this way?” he said, referring to his cameraman. “I said no.”

He praised the Fijian Media Association and its leaders for the support now offered to journalists.

“I believe with where they are at the moment, they’re in a good good space, in good hands,” he said.

His final message was to keep bringing “the stories of the people and their needs on the ground to the world”.