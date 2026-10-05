Nation

Goundar: Invest in teachers, secure Fiji’s future

He added that teacher migration to Australia and New Zealand remained a challenge and could leave gaps in classrooms.

Tuesday 06 October 2026 | 08:00

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Naleba College Head boy Shivnil Chand (back row, first from left) with other students and teachers of Naleba College at Westpac USP open day in Labasa Campus on 2 October 2026.

Devisha Prakash

Fiji must continue improving salaries, working conditions and professional development for teachers to strengthen the education system and retain educators, Fiji Teachers Union (FTU) general secretary Muniappa Goundar says.

Mr Goundar made the call as Fiji marked World Teachers’ Day yesterday, saying teachers needed recognition and community support alongside better employment conditions.

He said Fiji had taken positive steps to support teachers in recent years.

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Mr Goundar highlighted the Coalition Government’s restoration of tenure instead of contracts, the highest salary increment since 1970, raising the retirement age to 60 and allowing teacher unions to work more closely with the Ministry of Education.

“These reforms reflect the very spirit of this year’s theme, ensuring that teachers feel respected, secure, and empowered to give their best,” he said.

But he said teacher migration to Australia and New Zealand remained a challenge and could leave gaps in classrooms.

Mr Goundar said teachers needed fair salaries and working conditions, professional development, recognition and community support.

He commended teachers across Fiji for their resilience, commitment and sacrifice, particularly those serving in remote and rural schools.

“When we stand together for teachers, we are not only supporting a profession we are securing the foundation of tomorrow’s society,” he said.

“A nation that honours its teachers honours its future.”

World Teachers’ Day is observed annually on October 5 to recognise the contribution of teachers and their role in shaping communities and the nation.

This year’s global theme, “Together for teachers, together for tomorrow”, highlights the importance of supporting teachers to secure the future of children and communities.

Mr Goundar urged the nation to continue valuing and respecting teachers and supporting them in their profession.

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