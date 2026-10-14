The paramount chief of Lau, Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara, warns that resolving the immunity debate alone will not bring lasting reconciliation without addressing inequality and social crises in Fiji.

The Tui Nayau, Sau ni Vanua ko Lau and Tui Lau said the conditions exploited during the 1987 and 2000 coups remained unresolved.

He said the debate must extend beyond legal provisions to address the marginalisation of iTaukei families in commercial opportunities and the growing drug and HIV crises.

“The Supreme Court has given its opinion on immunity, and I respect it,” Ratu Tevita said.

“But lasting reconciliation will not come from the law alone, whatever the law provides.”

He stressed that while nothing could justify the seizure of power by force, longstanding grievances must be addressed to prevent them from being exploited again.

“Fifty-six years after independence, too many iTaukei families still stand at the edge of the nation’s commercial life, on land and sea that should be bringing them prosperity,” he said.

The Tui Nayau identified economic exclusion as one of the grievances exploited during previous upheavals and called for decisive action rather than leaving the issues for future generations.

He warned that the HIV and methamphetamine crises were intensifying pressures on communities, particularly among young iTaukei people.

Citing the Government’s declaration of a national HIV emergency, he said around nine in every 10 new HIV diagnoses in the previous year were among iTaukei, most of them young, and linked the crisis to methamphetamine use.

He called on the Government, the vanua (people), churches and families to work together to confront the crisis, saying it should not be hidden out of shame.

He condemned threats made against critics of chiefs on social media, saying disagreements over chiefly institutions must never lead to intimidation or violence.

“I understand the hurt that moved some of our people to speak out in defence of our chiefs, but we answer disrespect with dignity, never with threats.”

He welcomed the apology issued by the author of the remarks to the Indo-Fijian community and urged Fijians to move forward through forgiveness and greater care in their public statements.

Referring to the Deed of Cession in 1874 and Fiji’s independence in 1970, both observed on October 10, he said the milestones reflected the country’s shared national identity and the place of all communities in Fiji.

Ratu Tevita endorsed recent statements by Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, particularly his position that military force must never override the democratic will of voters.

He said the Commander’s commitment to protecting the ballot and respecting Parliament was reassuring as Fiji prepared for the referendum and elections ahead.

He called on leaders across all levels of society, including traditional institutions, religious communities and political leadership, to pursue unity and responsible leadership.

“The vanua has always understood that to lead is to serve,” he said. “Let us all find the common path to unity.”