India expects work on a super-specialty hospital in Suva to begin early next year, Indian High Commissioner Suneet Mehta said yesterday.

Mr Mehta also said India was working towards providing Fiji with two dialysis machines and two sea ambulances.

He spoke to the media after handing over indelible ink to the Fijian Elections Office in Suva.

He described the hospital as one of the largest development projects in the Pacific.

“We look forward to its early groundbreaking early next year,” he said.

Health

Prosthetic limbs have also been provided through the Jaipur Foot camps. So far, 595 limbs have been distributed against a target of 650 across Fiji.

A third camp is under way in Nadi, following earlier camps in Suva and Labasa.

Mr Mehta said the limbs were “restoring their independence, mobility and most importantly their dignity”.

Training

More than 1200 Fijians have received training since 2014, Mr Mehta said.

Fiji receives 150 training slots a year under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, which he said was “the highest allocation in the Pacific”.

Civilian officers from the Ministry of Defence are also taking part in a two-week programme run by India’s Defence Headquarters Training Institute.

Community and trade

The first World Girmitya Games will be held in Kolkata from January 3 to 5, 2027, with Fijians invited to participate.

Mr Mehta said he hoped the Fiji-India Friendship Team would “bring back some medals”.

He also said Tata vehicles were becoming more common in the Fijian market and that eight high-level ministerial visits had taken place between the two countries this year.