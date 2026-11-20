India’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, says India is ready to provide Fiji with whatever assistance it needs to cope with El Niño.

This follows Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s declaration of a state of natural disaster on Wednesday because of the prolonged drought.

He was responding to this masthead’s question yesterday at the Fijian Elections Office in Suva, after India handed over election ink.

“Whatever Fiji would need in terms of support for El Nino, we would be standing up to provide that in this significant moment,” Mr Mehta said.

He said El Niño affected crop yields and the livelihoods of farmers.

India, he said, would “stand as a steadfast partner to Fiji”.

Mr Mehta did not outline a specific El Niño assistance package or say whether Fiji had formally requested help.

However, he said India’s support for Fiji’s agricultural sector was already under way.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation received 12 agricultural drones a few months ago, and 22 operators are expected to complete their training in the coming days.

“We will introduce the spray technology for the first time in Fiji,” he said.