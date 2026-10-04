Nation

Kuruleca urges youth to become peacebuilders online

Ms Kuruleca urged young people to become peacebuilders online by thinking carefully before posting, sharing or commenting on social media.

Monday 05 October 2026 | 09:00

Ms Kuruleca urged young people to become peacebuilders online by thinking carefully before posting, sharing or commenting on social media.

Ms Kuruleca urged young people to become peacebuilders online by thinking carefully before posting, sharing or commenting on social media.

AI generated.

Young Fijians have been challenged to use social media to build understanding rather than division as concerns grow around the pressures young people face online.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Justice and Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection Selina Kuruleca made the call at the Walk With Me Interfaith Youth Concert hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva on Friday night.

Ms Kuruleca urged young people to become peacebuilders online by thinking carefully before posting, sharing or commenting on social media.

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“Relationships create understanding. Understanding builds trust. And trust is the bedrock of lasting peace.”

The concert brought together young people from different faiths and communities through music, friendship and fellowship, promoting unity, mutual respect and understanding.

Ms Kuruleca highlighted the positive contribution young people were making to Fiji through education, faith, community service, leadership, sports and entrepreneurship.

She also acknowledged challenges facing young people, including drugs, violence and pressures from social media, but said these should not define their generation.

Ms Kuruleca said the theme, “Walk With Me”, was a call for people of different faiths, cultures and traditions to walk alongside one another with compassion and respect.

She encouraged young people to learn about each other’s cultures, listen to one another and focus on the values they share.

Ms Kuruleca thanked The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for creating a space where young people could meet, learn, serve and lead together, saying such initiatives helped strengthen social cohesion in Fiji.

She concluded by encouraging young people to “walk with faith, walk with purpose, walk with compassion, walk with those who are different from you, and above all, walk together.”

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