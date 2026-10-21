NFA warns declining water sources could affect firefighting

Fiji’s prolonged drought is threatening the National Fire Authority’s (NFA) firefighting operations as water sources continue to decline.

The situation has prompted an urgent call for the public to conserve water and repair leaking taps.

NFA chief executive officer Puamau Tagivetaua Sowane says the effects of El Niño, which has caused prolonged dry conditions across the islands, are creating a national challenge that could affect the authority’s ability to respond effectively to fires if conditions persist.

Mr Sowane says water is the NFA’s main resource for firefighting, making declining water availability a serious concern during the current dry spell.

He says reports of drying ponds and shallower rivers highlight the severity of the situation, with drought also affecting water availability across Fiji.

Mr Sowane is urging members of the public to use water sensibly and avoid unnecessary wastage as the country continues to experience dry conditions.

He says residents should repair leaking taps immediately, warning that water is still being wasted in villages and urban areas where leaks are sometimes left running throughout the day.

Such practices must be avoided, Mr Sowane says, particularly at a time when water sources are under pressure and every available supply is important.

The NFA’s warning comes amid broader concerns about the effects of El Niño and prolonged dry weather, with continued drought potentially affecting the authority’s firefighting services.

Mr Sowane is urging the public to take responsibility for conserving water, stressing that collective efforts are needed to protect limited supplies during this challenging period.