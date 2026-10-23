Today's paperLoginSign up
Nation

NGOs demand Israel's Pacific Island Forum partnership be suspended

The organisations, including the Pacific Conference of Churches, Oxfam in the Pacific and the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre, say Pacific leaders must apply international law consistently when defending sovereignty and self-determination.

Saturday 24 October 2026 | 10:30

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Baron Divavesi Waqa, welcomed Israel’s Ambassador to Fiji and Pacific Island Countries, Maya Yaron, and Head of MASHAV, Ambassador Eynat Shlein, who travelled from Israel to the Pacific for engagements across the region.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Baron Divavesi Waqa, welcomed Israel’s Ambassador to Fiji and Pacific Island Countries, Maya Yaron, and Head of MASHAV, Ambassador Eynat Shlein, who travelled from Israel to the Pacific for engagements across the region.

Pacific Island Forum

Twenty-two Pacific civil society organisations are calling on Pacific Islands Forum leaders to suspend Israel's newly approved Forum partnership and urging Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Nauru to relocate their embassies from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.

The organisations, including the Pacific Conference of Churches, Oxfam in the Pacific and the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre, say Pacific leaders must apply international law consistently when defending sovereignty and self-determination.

“We cannot invoke the Court for our islands and ignore it for Palestine,” the Pacific Regional Non-Governmental Organisations (PRNGO) Alliance said on Friday.

Related stories

The alliance was referring to the International Court of Justice's July 2024 advisory opinion, which found Israel's continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territory unlawful.

Its call follows an announcement by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar that Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General Baron Waqa had informed him of leaders' approval of Israel as a Forum Partner during their meeting in Palau.

The partnership would allow Israel to work with Pacific countries on water, desalination, agriculture and climate change.

Demand for accountability

The alliance acknowledged the Pacific's need for assistance with water security, food production and climate resilience.

However, it opposed welcoming Israel “without condition” while raising concerns about compliance with international law.

The organisations also questioned the transparency of the partnership decision.

They said the Forum Secretariat had not publicly explained the decision despite already hosting an Israeli development cooperation talanoa.

The alliance called on the Secretariat to publish the basis for Israel's admission as a Forum Partner.

It urged Pacific leaders to suspend engagements until Israel complies with the International Court of Justice's ruling and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Embassy relocation

The coalition also called on Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Nauru to move their embassies from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.

Samoa was urged to reconsider its plan to establish an embassy in Jerusalem.

Fiji opened its embassy in Jerusalem in September 2025, while Israel opened an embassy in Suva this year.

The alliance argued that the Pacific's commitment to international law and self-determination must extend beyond the region.

It said the Ocean of Peace declaration adopted by Pacific leaders in 2025 should reflect security “founded on justice, sovereignty, self-determination”.

The organisations also called on Pacific leaders to press Indonesia to allow the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit West Papua.

The demands place the Forum's new relationship with Israel under scrutiny as Pacific civil society groups seek greater transparency and consistency in regional diplomacy.

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh on September 24, 2026.
Nation

Indo-Fijians urged to have their say on Constitution Bill

former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad and senior lawyer Tanya Waqanika
Courts and Law

Prasad, Waqanika await ruling on FICAC powers

Savenaca Niu, 24,
Courts and Law

Wotta murder case moves to High Court

Fiji A player Dimere Rarabota.
Netball

Fiji A’s Rarabota eyes Brisbane opportunity

Mi­chael Boffey
Football

Bula FC sign defender Boffey

Naitasiri prop Jone Naqiri (front, first from letf) with teammates.
Rugby

Hillmen to focus on discipline

Kini Marawa.
Health

Children with Type 1 diabetes need more support, says Diabetes Fiji

PSH Hospitals Scientific Conference.
Health

Fiji eyes Pacific healthcare hub role

Film
Entertainment

Kiran: Hindi films unite Fiji’s communities