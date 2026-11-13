Overnight water rationing begins in Nadi and Lautoka

Households and businesses in parts of Nadi and Lautoka could face low pressure, intermittent supply or no water overnight from tonight, as the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) begins daily rationing amid falling dam levels and reduced water production.

Controlled valve operations will run from 9pm to 4am daily, beginning Saturday, November 14, until further notice. WAF said the measures would help reservoirs recover overnight and support supply during the day.

The authority said the Western Region had experienced more than three months of below-average rainfall associated with prolonged dry weather and El Niño. Dry conditions are expected to continue through February 2027.

Vaturu Dam, which supplies all of Nadi and about 70 per cent of Lautoka, was at 521.860 metres above mean sea level on November 12, below the critical operating threshold of 522 metres. Storage was about 60.5 per cent of capacity, 5.14 metres below the full supply level.

WAF said production at Buabua Water Treatment Plant had fallen by about 15 per cent. Saru Water Treatment Plant had experienced a reduction of about 50 per cent in raw water inflow and production, while inflow and production at Nagado had declined by about 2.5 per cent from normal levels.

The shortfalls are affecting reservoir recovery and supply, particularly in elevated areas and increasingly in some lower-lying areas. WAF said it had activated supplementary sources and temporary pumping arrangements, but dry weather was also reducing flows at those sources.

WAF will begin reversing valve operations at 4am to progressively restore supply. Water could take longer to reach some locations, particularly elevated areas, depending on reservoir levels and network conditions.

The authority urged households and businesses to conserve water, prioritising drinking, cooking, personal hygiene and sanitation. It advised customers to pause lawn watering, vehicle washing, non-essential irrigation and pool filling, and to repair leaks.

Customers were also encouraged to keep a reasonable backup supply in clean, covered containers or tanks, filling them gradually while water was available and avoiding excessive storage.

WAF said it would continue monitoring water sources, treatment plant performance and reservoir storage, and adjust operations as necessary. Water carting trucks would remain on standby, subject to operational requirements and availability.

The authority said it could introduce restrictions on specified non-essential uses of WAF-supplied water if conservation efforts proved insufficient, subject to statutory notice requirements. Failure to comply with formally notified restrictions could result in water supply being limited, rationed or discontinued.

Affected areas

Lautoka Water Supply System

Saru Vuda Zone: Banaras areas, including Lin On Place and Ajodya Prasad Road; Natokowaqa areas, including Natokowaqa Rental Board; Field 40 Road and areas, including Captain Withers, Fultala, New Subdivision and Tramline; Rifle Range, including Bandila, Galba, Ragnar and Chusan; Magru Place; M. N. Naidu Road; Balawa areas, including KM James Road, Bhagwan and Cannery Street; Natabua Heights and Natabua Housing, including Naidu and Ika Place; Bal Ram Road; Natabua Stage 2, including Dawai Street; Natabua FNU, Natabua Primary School and Natabua Health Centre; St Thomas High School; Dhanus’s Road; Saru Back Road, including Namasimasi Settlement and Saru Heights; Navula Road; Vuda Back Road; Wairabetia Road, Amanat Road, Wairabetia Tramline Road and Wairabetia Settlement; Wairabetia Muslim School; MGM Primary School; Velovelo Temple Road; Lauwaki Temple, Lauwaki Tramline and Lauwaki Feeder Road; and Viseisei East Back Road.

Tavakubu Kashmir Zone: SM Koya; Ram Sammy Reddy Road; Lum Street; Compoy Place; Waiyavi Stage 5; Ganges Road; Jinnu Road; Razak Road; Link Road; Golf Link Crescent; Ratu Meli Road; and Chandmari Street.

Phlugger Tualesia Zone: Lautoka Central Business District; Covuli Street; Valima Hill; Tawatawa and Vaivai areas.

Buabua Zone: Teidamu; Nacilau; Matawalu; Vatulau Road; Vitogo Paipai Road; Qalitu Road; Vakabuli Road; Munsi Khan; Drasa Dam Road; Johnson Road; Tropik Road; Vtaamai Road; and Vatamai Village.

Nadi Water Supply System