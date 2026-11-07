Parliament tightens election funding and disclosure rules

Parliament has passed three electoral amendment Bills, including changes that reduce the financial disclosure deadline from 60 days to 30 days in a move aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability among political parties and candidates.

The amendments also strengthen restrictions on foreign assistance during election campaigns and clarify the legal implications of postponing or cancelling an election.

The Bills passed are the Electoral Amendment No. 2 Bill 2026, the Electoral Registration of Voters Amendment No. 2 Bill 2026 and the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Amendment No. 2 Bill 2026.

Minister for Justice Filimoni Vosarogo said the reforms were intended to strengthen public confidence in Fiji's electoral system.

“Democracy is not sustained by elections alone. It’s sustained by public trust,” Mr Vosarogo said.

Under the Political Parties Amendment Bill, the financial disclosure deadline will be reduced from 60 days to 30 days, allowing voters to receive information sooner.

The Bill also improves the classification of electoral offences and strengthens accountability requirements for political parties and candidates.

Mr Vosarogo said the changes would not favour any political party or diminish constitutional rights.

“Transparency delayed can often become accountability denied,” he said.

Election postponement rules clarified

The Electoral Amendment Bill clarifies what happens when an election is postponed or cancelled after its date has been announced.

Under the amendments, legal provisions activated by the announcement of an election will remain in force if the election is postponed.

However, those provisions will become void if the election is cancelled entirely.

The Bill also clarifies requirements relating to certified voter lists, improves accessibility for people who are hard of hearing and allows the Electoral Commission to approve vote counting at designated centres where operationally necessary.

Restrictions on foreign assistance during election campaigns will also be strengthened.

Voter registration changes

The Electoral Registration of Voters Amendment Bill aligns voter eligibility provisions with Section 55 of the Constitution.

The changes are intended to provide greater legal certainty and strengthen the integrity of the voter register.

Mr Vosarogo said the three Bills would help ensure Fiji's electoral laws remained clear, consistent and constitutionally sound.

The Government maintains that the amendments are intended to reinforce public trust in the country's democratic processes.