PM rules out extending Constitution consultation period

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has ruled out extending the public consultation period on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, despite calls from non-governmental organisations for more time during consultations in Suva and Nausori yesterday.

“There will be no extensions,” Mr Rabuka said, adding that the process was bound by a set timeline that could not be changed without risking a breach of the Constitution.

“We have to remain within the reliable timeframe for the Constitution,” he said.

Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS) executive director Vani Catanasiga called for a six-month extension.

She also rejected the current version of the Bill and called for the Constitution Review Commission’s draft to be reinstated.

“If you have to go first for elections, let’s go for elections. But you definitely need to ensure that people are engaged meaningfully in this process,” Ms Catanasiga said.

Transparency and Integrity Fiji’s Cegu Babana also supported allowing more time for public consultations.

Centre for Democracy and Dialogue chief executive officer Nilesh Lal said only three hours had been allocated for consultations in the greater Suva area, home to about 300,000 people.

He said the process could be “the fastest constitution-making in the entire world”.

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement (FWRM) executive director Nalini Singh said women, young women, girls and women with disabilities needed more time to provide feedback on a document intended to protect their rights.

Lami resident Tarun Tikaram said the process appeared “suspiciously, and unnecessarily rushed”.

Mr Rabuka, who chairs the Special Committee, acknowledged earlier that time was limited.

“And we admit that we have not had time,” he said, adding that the Bill had to wait 30 days after its second reading before the third reading, which was scheduled for the first week of November.

Mr Rabuka also thanked members of the public who came forward to make submissions.

“Everybody was free to come and give us their views without fear or favour.”

Written submissions would be summarised for the committee.

The Bill passed its second reading on October 2. The Government has announced a referendum for December 9.

The committee moves to Namosi and Nadroga today, followed by Lautoka and Rakiraki.