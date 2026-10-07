Drugs and rising HIV cases are among growing concerns facing communities in the Northern Division, police say.

Divisional Manager Community Policing North Senior Superintendent of Police Lepani Liga said the issues required urgent attention from communities and stakeholders.

He said drug and substance abuse, increasing HIV cases, teenage pregnancies, school dropouts, theft, domestic violence and youth-related offences were affecting families across the Northern Division.

“These issues are not merely police matters. They are community matters,” he said.

Mr Liga said the Fiji Police Force could not address the challenges alone and called for stronger partnerships between families, schools, religious organisations, government agencies, non-governmental organisations, traditional leaders and community groups.

He made the comments during a meeting of Crime Prevention Committees in the Northern Division, bringing members together for the first time in six years.

Mr Liga said community policing was based on prevention and encouraged committees to identify emerging problems and support awareness programmes.

He also urged members to mentor young people and promote education, employment, sports and other productive activities.

He said communities had an important role in preventing young people from becoming victims of crime or substance abuse.

Mr Liga said the Fiji Police Force was committed to improving communication, increasing visibility through community outreach and strengthening partnerships with stakeholders.

He said trust and confidence in police services had to be built through transparency, accountability, professionalism and consistent engagement.

Mr Liga encouraged committee members to share concerns about police services and identify areas where improvements were needed.

He said the way forward required unity and practical solutions to address the root causes of crime and social disorder.

He thanked Crime Prevention Committee members for their volunteer service and continued support for community safety.