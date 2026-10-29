Police target crime hotspots in CCTV expansion

The Fiji Police Force is working with municipal councils to expand Closed Circuit Televison (CCTV) surveillance across towns, with hotspot areas identified for installation,

This is part of a strategy as authorities move to strengthen public safety.

ACP Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe said progress was being made under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Fiji Police Force and municipal councils, endorsed last year.

“We have an MOU between Police and municipal councils which was endorsed last year. We are following up on that,” he said.

Mr Vusonilawe said several councils had taken ownership of the initiative, with police assisting in surveying high-risk locations in central business districts to determine where cameras were most needed.

Under the arrangement, councils would purchase the cameras while police would handle installation. The surveillance systems would then be linked to police operations centres in their respective divisions.

He said work had progressed in Savusavu, Taveuni and Nabouwalu, with the Savusavu Town Council supporting the initiative in the smaller centres.

“We install. And all those cameras will be linked to our Op’s centres in the various divisions they belong to,” he said.

In Nadi, the Town Council has installed CCTV cameras at strategic entry points to strengthen monitoring of vehicle and pedestrian movements.

Council chief executive officer Muni Reddy said the installation was part of a commitment to improving security and creating a safer environment for residents, businesses and visitors.

Cameras will deter criminal activity, assist investigations and improve town management.

The partnership will support continuous monitoring and a faster response to security incidents when required.

Investment is important because Nadi continues to experience significant growth in vehicle and pedestrian traffic in one of Fiji’s busiest commercial and tourism hubs.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lawrence Kumar welcomed the initiative.

He said the collective effort would help strengthen confidence in the town.

“Together, we are making Nadi a safer place to live, work, visit, and invest,” he said.

While CCTV expansion is progressing in some centres, Mr Vusonilawe said a nationwide rollout would depend on continued cooperation between police and municipal councils.



