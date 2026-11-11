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Political parties set to make submissions on Constitution Bill

Mr Rabuka said the parties had informed the committee that they would appear before it completed its work.

Thursday 12 November 2026 | 07:00

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Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the public consultation on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 in Somosomo, Taveuni on October 27, 2026.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the public consultation on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 in Somosomo, Taveuni on October 27, 2026.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

Up to 11 political parties are expected to appear before the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 this week and next week, says Prime Minister and committee chairman Sitiveni Rabuka.

Mr Rabuka said the parties had informed the committee that they would appear before it completed its work.

He said members of the public could also participate in the consultation process.

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“It’s also open to the members of the public who want to come and give their submissions,” he said.

The committee was initially given 30 days between the second and third readings of the Bill.

However, Parliament later agreed to extend the deadline after political parties raised concerns that the original timeframe was too short.

Mr Rabuka told Parliament the additional time would allow the committee to hear more submissions from the public.

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