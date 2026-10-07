Teaching graduates still waiting for postings

Teaching graduates who completed their degrees this year fear they could remain without postings until next year as the school year draws to a close.

Some graduates say they have already waited five to six months for teaching jobs and have taken up work in supermarkets and other places to support themselves.

With schools closing in December and about two months remaining in the school year, the graduates are seeking clarity from the Ministry of Education on whether they will be appointed and posted before the end of the year.

Divisional Education Officer Northern Ronald Krishna clarified that appointments were handled by the Ministry’s Human Resources (HR) department.

Mr Krishna said the HR department was responsible for appointing graduates before they were posted to schools.

Some graduates previously spoken to by this masthead said they had followed up with the Ministry of Education but were still waiting for postings.

One graduate, who completed a Bachelor of Education in Secondary School Agriculture Science Teaching and requested anonymity, said he had taken up work at a supermarket while waiting.

“I have been working in a supermarket to support myself financially, hoping that I will get a job soon,” he said.

He said some of his fellow graduates were also working in supermarkets and other places while waiting for teaching postings.

Another graduate, who completed a Bachelor of Education in Secondary School Home Economics and also requested anonymity, said she had taken up other work.

“We hope the Ministry of Education will look into this issue and that we will get our teaching jobs as soon as possible,” she said.

She said some graduates also had family responsibilities, including caring for sick parents, while waiting for employment in their chosen profession.

The graduates are now seeking clarity on whether postings will be made before the school year ends or whether they will have to wait until next year.