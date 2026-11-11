Tikoduadua says veterans’ support will come in time

Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says increased support for ex-servicemen will come “in time”, with hopes resting on the Vuvale Union with Australia.

This follows a request by retired Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Lieutenant Colonel Jerry Tuikoro for a slight increase in the monthly allowance.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, meanwhile, says other options should be explored.

Mr Tikoduadua said Australian representatives had announced that the treaty recognised the service of Fiji’s veterans. Parliament voted to approve the treaty this month.

“So yes, I think in time that is going to happen,” he said.

He said the Government would also like to increase the allowances.

“Ideally, we would really like to raise the allowances for our ex-servicemen. They actually deserve it,” Tikoduadua said.

He said any increase would have to be accommodated within budget allocations. Asked about a timeframe, he said: “There is no timeline.”

“I think that in the next budget, there will be something in the kit for them.”

Tuikoro thanked the Government for the wheelchairs and funds already provided.

He asked the Government to consider a small increase in the allowance “for the blood and tears they’ve already poured for the nation of Fiji”.

Rabuka said he would leave the matter to the Returned Soldiers and Ex-Servicemen Association of Fiji (RSA) and the ministries concerned.

“There may be other ways of dealing with that,” he said. “Some have moved away from the cash pension more towards the aftercare.”

He said some countries operated special hospitals where veterans were cared for by “properly trained professionals”.