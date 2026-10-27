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Valenitabua sworn in as Acting Attorney-General

He brings 29 years of legal experience to the Office of the Attorney-General following his swearing-in at State House.

Tuesday 27 October 2026 | 18:30

Sevuloni Ratumaiyale Valenitabua was sworn in as Fiji’s Acting Attorney-General by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu at State House today.

Sevuloni Ratumaiyale Valenitabua was sworn in as Fiji’s Acting Attorney-General by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu at State House today.

Photo: Fiji Government

Sevuloni Ratumaiyale Valenitabua was sworn in as Fiji’s Acting Attorney-General by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu at State House today.

Mr Valenitabua has around 29 years of legal experience spanning private practice, constitutional litigation, human rights and public legal services in Fiji and the Pacific.

His career includes serving as Commissioner of the Fiji Human Rights Commission, Legal Adviser at the Public Solicitor’s Office in the Solomon Islands and Director of the Public Defenders’ Office in Nauru.

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He was admitted to legal practice in Fiji and New South Wales in 1996 and has experience in criminal and civil litigation, constitutional law and representation before superior courts.

Before entering the legal profession, Mr Valenitabua spent 16 years as a secondary school teacher in Fiji.

The ceremony was attended by Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala, Solicitor-General Robert Green and family members.

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