Vosarogo takes on Justice portfolio after Turaga exit

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo will also serve as Minister for Justice following the resignation of Siromi Turaga, ruling out an increase in Cabinet numbers to fill the vacancy.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed the arrangement in an interview in Levuka today.

Mr Rabuka said the Government would rely on existing Cabinet members rather than appoint someone from outside Parliament to the position.

He said the arrangement would remain in place for the remaining weeks and months of the Government’s term.

“Mr Vosarogo is doubling up as Minister for Justice, and there is an Assistant Minister, which is Josaia Niudamu,” Mr Rabuka said.

“Rather than increase the number of Cabinet Ministers, with the closing weeks and months of this, we can continue and have an Assistant, an Acting Minister.”

Mr Rabuka said the Justice portfolio was not a major concern, as any sitting minister could take on the responsibility.

Mr Vosarogo will take on the additional responsibility while continuing to oversee the Lands Ministry, with support from Assistant Minister Josaia Niudamu.

Mr Rabuka said the Government would not expand Cabinet simply to fill the vacancy, opting instead to work with its existing ministerial team.



