Widow remembers husband lost in Sinai

For the first time since losing her husband while he was serving in Sinai last year, Nunia Kula stood at the National War Memorial in Veiuto, Suva, yesterday to honour his memory.

The 53-year-old widow was attending her first Remembrance Day ceremony since the death of her husband, Jowate Usawale Tuitubou.

His name, Jowate Usawale, is among 16 listed on the Roll of Honour under the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) in Sinai.

Ms Kula was accompanied by her sister, Litiana Vuki, her son, Benjamin Tuitubou, and her granddaughters, Savaia and Candice.

Recalling the news of her husband's death, Ms Kula said she struggled to accept what had happened.

“I didn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Mr Tuitubou died while doing his rounds in Sinai. He was not killed on duty.

The couple met in 1997 and shared 28 years of marriage.

“We’ve been married for 28 years and he’s a very workaholic man,” she said.

Mr Tuitubou joined the service in 1991, beginning his career in the engineers.

He left for the Middle East in 2024.

Yesterday marked the family's first Remembrance Day ceremony in his honour.

Despite her loss, Ms Kula had a message of faith for families whose loved ones continue to serve overseas.

“Pray for your husbands and your families out there. And this time, just rely on God,” she said.

She also offered advice to young mothers about the importance of choosing their words carefully.

“Don’t say a word that you’ll regret later,” she said.