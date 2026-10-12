Opinion: Ba’s four-trophy season sends a message to rivals

Four trophies in one season. Ba have not just dominated Fiji football in 2026; they have set the standard.

The Men in Black completed their remarkable sweep after beating Vantex Solutions Navua FC 2-0 in the 86th FMF Inter-District Championship final at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Having already won the Extra Premier League, Fiji FACT and Extra Battle of the Giants, the Inter-District Championship triumph confirmed Ba’s superiority across the major domestic competitions.

Under club president Praneel Dayal, Ba have shown what consistency, ambition and a winning mentality can achieve.

Nabil Begg’s 80th-minute strike broke Navua’s resistance before Etonia Dogalau sealed the victory from the penalty spot seven minutes later.

It was a performance that summed up Ba’s season: patience when the game was tight and quality when it mattered most.

But let’s be clear: winning four major trophies is no accident.

It takes more than talented players. It requires leadership, depth, discipline and a team that knows how to win under pressure.

John Orobulu and John Alick also deserve recognition after winning consecutive Inter-District Championship titles with Rewa in 2025 and Ba in 2026.

For the other districts, Ba’s achievement should be a wake-up call. Competing is one thing; consistently winning is another.

Ba have raised the bar, and the rest must now find a way to catch up.

The challenge for the Men in Black is to sustain this success. Four trophies make for a historic season, but defending that dominance will be an entirely different battle.

For now, Ba have earned their bragging rights.