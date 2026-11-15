“A political leader cannot be the face of a party at election time, its voice in Parliament and its representative in government, yet claim to hold no office when questions arise about financial declarations. Before asking the people to vote in a referendum, Parliament must close this loophole, with no retrospective immunity for offences already punishable under the law.”





Fiji's Parliament is preoccupied with constitutional amendments, electoral reforms and the prospect of a referendum. Political parties are preparing for the next general election, while their leaders and supporters debate the future direction of the country.