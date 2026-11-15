Today's paperLoginPremiumSign up
OpinionPremium

Opinion: The honeytrap, tech giants and Fiji’s place in a changing world

As the United States and China compete for technological dominance, Fiji must ensure its policies are guided by national interests rather than geopolitical loyalties.

Monday 16 November 2026 | 08:00

Updated 16 November 2026 | 16:14 FJT

Save
Nvidia’s former chief executive officer Jensen Huang.

Nvidia’s former chief executive officer Jensen Huang.

Sex, secrets and spies: the ingredients of a good Hollywood thriller.

This time the leading man is Jensen Huang, the Taiwanese-born U.S billionaire, who built Nvidia into one of the world’s most influential technology companies.

Huang has admitted an extramarital affair. U.S media identify the woman as Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S officials reportedly suspect of working for Beijing.

Premium article

The rest of this report is for Fiji Sun Premium subscribers

Unlock every Premium report and flip through Today's Paper, every day.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Sign in

News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

Technology

Most popular

The Government says a $400 million guarantee for EFL will strengthen the national power network, reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and improve long-term energy security
Nation

Cabinet approves $400m guarantee for EFL upgrades

Former Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Salote Panapasa outside the Magistrates Court in Suva on September 17, 2026.
Courts and Law

Panapasa’s abuse of office judgment deferred to December 2

National Federation Party deputy leader Lenora Qereqeretabua.
Politics

Hospitals, schools and jobs top Qereqeretabua’s agenda

Former Blitzboks star and Vodacom Bulls winger, Rosko Specman
Rugby

Specman returns for Coral Coast 7s

Ra
Rugby

Ra rugby revival inspires a new generation

Former Fiji light heavyweight champion Save­naca Naliva.
Boxing

Naliva confident ahead of title fight

Fiji pushes for affordable power and climate finance at COP31
Technology

Fiji pushes for affordable power and climate finance at COP31

microdoft-outage
Technology

Global Microsoft outage affects Fiji organisations

Maikali Baleitilagica Rabaro
Career

Macuata veteran reflects on 22 years in British Army