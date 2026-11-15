Opinion: The honeytrap, tech giants and Fiji’s place in a changing world
As the United States and China compete for technological dominance, Fiji must ensure its policies are guided by national interests rather than geopolitical loyalties.
Monday 16 November 2026 | 08:00
Updated 16 November 2026 | 16:14 FJT
Nvidia’s former chief executive officer Jensen Huang.
Sex, secrets and spies: the ingredients of a good Hollywood thriller.
This time the leading man is Jensen Huang, the Taiwanese-born U.S billionaire, who built Nvidia into one of the world’s most influential technology companies.
Huang has admitted an extramarital affair. U.S media identify the woman as Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S officials reportedly suspect of working for Beijing.
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