Today's paperLoginSign up
Politics

Chaudhry grilled over 2006 coup

Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube also criticised the country's history of military takeovers.

Sunday 01 November 2026 | 14:30

Save
Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

Photo: Inoke Rabonu.

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry has denied supporting the 2006 coup after being challenged over his decision to serve as finance minister in the Bainimarama government that followed the military takeover.

Mr Chaudhry, a former prime minister, faced questions from moderators Vijay Narayan and Stanley Simpson at the Fijian Media Association (FMA) Town Hall at Fiji National University (FNU) on Thursday night.

“We did not support the 2006 coup”.

Related stories

The exchange followed a remark by National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad that “there are some on this table who have supported coups”.

Mr Simpson suggested that Prof Prasad may have been referring to Mr Chaudhry.

Mr Chaudhry said the Fiji Labour Party had issued a statement condemning the coup.

He maintained that he had joined the Bainimarama government as finance minister “at the request of the president”.

“I have answered that question many times before,” he said.

Mr Narayan responded: “A coup is a coup.”

Mr Chaudhry said then Prime Minister Laisenia Qarase had been warned against proceeding with a Bill and releasing people convicted of coup offences.

Mr Simpson challenged him on whether that meant the military takeover was justified.

“So it was justified?”

“No,” Mr Chaudhry said.

Pressed further, Mr Chaudhry said: “It’s not that simple.”

The questioning then turned to immunity provisions in the proposed Constitution (Amendment) Bill.

Mr Narayan asked: “Do you want immunity in or out?”

“Out,” Mr Chaudhry said.

Asked whether immunity should be removed completely, he replied: “Yes.”

Immunity debate

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica had warned that removing immunity could expose individuals to legal action, including Mr Chaudhry, “because he was in the 2006 first cabinet”.

Prof Prasad later criticised Fiji's history of coups and the political figures associated with them.

“The country is saturated with coup leaders, coup supporters.”

Without naming anyone, he also referred to a panellist who was “kicked out by Bainimarama two years into the government”.

Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube also criticised the country's history of military takeovers.

He said leaders who led coups “have led us for 26 years” and argued that immunity “reinforces the coup culture”.

The exchanges highlighted divisions over whether immunity provisions should remain in the Constitution as political leaders debated the proposed amendments.

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

strong-winds-heavy-rain
Nation

Fiji's cyclone season begins as weather service urges preparedness

scam
Nation

Scammers posing as police drain $7000 from civil servant

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica and Opposition MP Premila Kumar.
Politics

Kumar questions Senate costs as Kamikamica defends chiefs' role

Fiji Bulikula
Rugby League

Bulikula, NZ, PNG go for top two spots

Fiji Sports Council (FSC)
Other Sports

Four shortlisted for Fiji Sports Council CEO role

Action between Nadroga vs Tailevu during the Skipper Cup semi-final at HFC Stadium on October 24, 2026.
Rugby

Nadroga, Nadi set for Skipper Cup showdown

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Aalisha Sahukhan.
Health

Dr Sahukhan moves to tackle barriers in HIV response

From left: US Chargé d’Affaires Christina Cavallo, Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Aalisha Sahukhan, Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna and US Senior Development Advisor Michael Glees.
Health

Fiji targets outbreak detection within seven days

The new taxi base was officially opened on Thursday, October 22, by the Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau.
Transport

Naqali taxi base opens with 16 permits