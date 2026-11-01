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NFP draws the line: Reform yes, rushed Constitution no

“The rushed process we are following to achieve constitutional change is not legitimate.”

Sunday 01 November 2026 | 18:30

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Minister for Finance Biman Prasad.

National Federation Party (NFP) leader Biman Prasad.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

The National Federation Party (NFP) supports amending Fiji's 2013 Constitution but will not back the Government's proposed changes because it believes Fijians have not been given enough time to understand and debate them.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad made the party's position clear in a three-page letter to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka dated October 29, ahead of Parliament's consideration of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill this week.

Professor Prasad said the party wanted constitutional reform but opposed repeating the mistakes made when the 2013 Constitution was introduced.

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“We support the replacement of the 2013 Constitution, which is a divisive and undemocratic document. However, in replacing it, we cannot repeat the mistakes that were made when the 2013 Constitution was imposed.”

He urged Mr Rabuka's People's Alliance party to withdraw the Bill from parliamentary consideration on Monday, November 2, and allow the reform process to continue after the next general election.

Concerns over consultation

Professor Prasad said the NFP had supported the Bill at its second reading in good faith, believing public consultations would provide an opportunity to build agreement on the proposed changes.

However, he said the process had confirmed the party's concerns about the compressed timetable.

“The rushed process we are following to achieve constitutional change is not legitimate.”

He said many Fijians had barely had time to read the draft Constitution, consult others or compare it with previous constitutions.

The special parliamentary committee had also not collectively reviewed the Bill clause by clause, while the draft had not been translated into vernacular languages.

Prof Prasad said disagreements remained over national identity, religion and immunity for those involved in past unlawful acts.

“These are matters on which we must achieve greater national consensus.”

NFP to vote against Bill

Professor Prasad confirmed that the NFP would direct its Members of Parliament to vote against the Bill at its third reading.

“We do not believe Fiji’s people are ready for this Bill to be enacted.”

He said the party wanted an unrushed process that would allow Fijians to make informed decisions about constitutional changes before a referendum.

Despite the disagreement, Professor Prasad said the NFP remained committed to its coalition partnership and hoped the People's Alliance would reconsider the timetable.

“In the end, we must all do the right thing by our people, not our narrow political interests.”


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