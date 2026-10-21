Tikoduadua assures public on election security

“We support the Police and the Electoral Commission to make sure that the elections are conducted fairly and freely. That is our role, and that will always remain our role.”

That was the message from Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua yesterday as he spoke about security for Fiji’s two polls — the December 9 referendum and the General Election.

Asked whether the public should be worried, Mr Tikoduadua said: “Absolutely not.”

He said he was speaking as the minister responsible for national security.

“Elections will occur at a time specified during the term of this Parliament,” he said.





The timeline

Mr Tikoduadua said Parliament’s term ends on December 24. The Prime Minister decides the election date after Parliament is prorogued.

He said the General Election would be held by early February 2027.

He urged people not to speak against the timing, saying the focus should be on the constitutional process.

Key dates

November 9: Referendum writ expected to be issued

December 9: National referendum

December 14: Results expected

Early February 2027: General election due

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has asked the Electoral Commission to suspend general election campaigning until after the referendum writ is returned.

In September, Mr Tikoduadua praised the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) for helping maintain stability and democracy since the 2022 election.

He said the RFMF would remain in a supporting role.