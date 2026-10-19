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MSAF establishes first-ever presence in Kadavu

New interim office brings maritime services closer to island communities, ending the need for costly trips to Suva

Monday 19 October 2026 | 12:30

Updated 19 October 2026 | 13:45 FJT

Vunisea-Jetty

Vunisea Jetty in Kadavu.

Photo: Supplied

Boat owners and maritime operators in Kadavu will no longer need to travel to Suva for essential maritime services following the establishment of the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji's (MSAF) first-ever office on the island.

The new interim office has been established at the Provincial Administrator's Office in Vunisea, marking a significant milestone in MSAF's efforts to improve access to maritime safety and compliance services for outer-island communities.

The authority says the Kadavu office is the first and only MSAF presence on the island and will provide immediate support while plans progress for a permanent facility on designated land.

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For years, boat owners in Kadavu have faced logistical and financial challenges travelling across open waters to Suva or other MSAF stations on Viti Levu to access services such as vessel registration, licence renewals and safety inspections.

The new office will now offer boat registration services, safety equipment inspections, licence renewals and maritime safety advisory support closer to the people who rely on them.

MSAF executive chairman Savenaca Cavalevu said the move reflected the authority's commitment to serving maritime communities in the outer islands.

"The establishment of our presence at the Provincial Administrator's Office in Vunisea reflects MSAF's commitment to bringing vital maritime safety and compliance services directly to our island communities. By opening this interim station, we ensure that boat owners and operators in Kadavu no longer face the burden of traveling long distances to Suva to access these essential services, making our maritime operations safer and more accessible for everyone."

Mr Cavalevu said the authority remained focused on expanding access to maritime services and improving safety standards across Fiji's maritime regions.


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