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Tourism

HOTEC 2026 to bring tourism industry together in Nadi

The October 22–23 programme will cover tourism regulation, industry standards, local supply chains and environmental sustainability.

Monday 19 October 2026 | 19:00

HOTEC 2026

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association (FHTA) will host HOTEC 2026, bringing together tourism operators, suppliers and industry partners for exhibitions, competitions and discussions on key issues affecting the hospitality and tourism sector.

The event will be held at the Crowne Plaza Convention Centre in Nadi from October 22 to 23.

FHTA engagement and communications officer Glen Vavaitamana said the event was Fiji’s leading hospitality and tourism trade show and an important meeting point for suppliers, service providers, innovators and decision-makers across the industry.

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“HOTEC is where new products are discovered, partnerships are formed, and real business opportunities are created across Fiji and the Pacific,” he said.

The programme will feature four information sessions covering regulation, tourism standards, local supply chains and environmental sustainability.

The sessions are:

  • The Regulatory Reset: What Fiji’s changing rules mean for tourism businesses, featuring a keynote address from the Government of New Caledonia and panellists from the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation (MTCA) and the Ministry of Employment.
  • From Fiji’s Tourism Framework to Business Practice: Preparing for Fiji’s tourism standards, with a keynote address from the South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) and panellists from MTCA, SPTO and Outrigger.
  • People, Place and Local Value: Strengthening workforces, supply chains and community partnerships, with a keynote address from Fiji’s agriculture sector and panellists from Nukubati, the Ministry of Employment and Forge Pacific.
  • Resilience Pays: Reducing costs, climate risks and environmental impacts, with a keynote address from the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) and panellists from FUSO of Japan and SPREP.

The trade show floor will be open daily from 8am to 5pm, featuring supplier exhibits, barista, cocktail-making and cooking competitions, as well as networking opportunities.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka will officiate at the event.

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