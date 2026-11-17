Tourism Fiji will reintroduce a dedicated position to support the weddings and honeymoons market from February next year.

Chief executive officer Paresh Pant said the organisation was restarting the process of appointing a dedicated person to oversee the sector.

"From February next year, we are restarting the process of having a dedicated person for weddings and honeymoons at Tourism Fiji," Mr Pant said.

He said Tourism Fiji was also working to incorporate wedding planners into its Fiji Matai programme, the Fiji Travel Agent Specialist Programme, to help them access essential information and understand the requirements for organising weddings in Fiji.

"In the past, we used to have a wedding registry office person available at key resorts to kickstart the process because it makes everything easier," he said.

Mr Pant said the aim was to make the process more convenient for couples by bringing services closer to resorts and working directly with wedding coordinators.

"Nobody wants to line up outside a government office anywhere, let alone Fiji," he said.

He said Tourism Fiji also wanted to renew its engagement with national carrier Fiji Airways to offer personalised experiences for wedding parties travelling to Fiji.

Mr Pant said Fiji Airways had previously introduced special touches for passengers travelling from Australia, including customised headrests.

He said Tourism Fiji wanted to work with wedding planners and Fiji Airways to introduce similar personalised experiences that would distinguish Fiji from competing wedding destinations.

"These are the personalised touches that we bring together that make the weddings in Fiji that much more memorable," he said.

Mr Pant said couples often left Fiji with lasting memories of their weddings because of the warmth and care provided by local wedding coordinators and communities.

He said wedding coordinators and singing groups played an important role in helping couples, particularly brides, prepare for their special day.

"They come around, they calm the bride, they set them up for their big day, and they take good care in extending this whole process so they walk away having wonderful memories of Fiji," he said.

Mr Pant said Tourism Fiji was looking forward to rebuilding this level of personalised service for weddings and honeymoons.