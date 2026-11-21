Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort & Spa is looking to strengthen Fiji's position in the international wedding tourism market after its inaugural Wedding Expo generated eight qualified wed­ding and event enquiries.

The expo brought together 12 exhibitors, four wedding planners and media representatives from Australia and New Zealand, creat­ing opportunities for local wedding businesses to connect with inter­national industry stakeholders and prospective clients.

A total of 65 people registered for the event, which showcased prod­ucts and services across wedding styling, decor, legal documenta­tion, photography, hair and beauty, bridal fashion, entertainment and event planning.

Three local media representatives also attended, providing further ex­posure for Fiji's wedding industry.

The event is part of the resort's ef­forts to build partnerships across the wedding sector and support the growth of a tourism market that cre­ates business opportunities for ac­commodation providers, transport operators, retailers, photographers, beauty professionals and event or­ganisers.

Tourism Fiji chief executive of­ficer Dr Paresh Pant said wedding tourism was an important growth segment for the country's visitor economy.

He said the sector generated eco­nomic activity beyond accommoda­tion, benefiting businesses involved in transport, experiences, retail, beauty, fashion and event services.

"Wedding tourism is an important growth segment for Fiji, generat-ing not only visitor arrivals but meaningful economic impact across accommodation, transport, experi­ences, retail, beauty, and fashion."