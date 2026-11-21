Wedding expo targets growth in Fiji's tourism market
Tourism Fiji says wedding tourism can generate economic benefits across accommodation, transport, retail and event services.
Saturday 21 November 2026 | 15:00
Updated 21 November 2026 | 16:24 FJT
Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort & Spa is looking to strengthen Fiji's position in the international wedding tourism market after its inaugural Wedding Expo generated eight qualified wedding and event enquiries.
The expo brought together 12 exhibitors, four wedding planners and media representatives from Australia and New Zealand, creating opportunities for local wedding businesses to connect with international industry stakeholders and prospective clients.
A total of 65 people registered for the event, which showcased products and services across wedding styling, decor, legal documentation, photography, hair and beauty, bridal fashion, entertainment and event planning.
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Three local media representatives also attended, providing further exposure for Fiji's wedding industry.
The event is part of the resort's efforts to build partnerships across the wedding sector and support the growth of a tourism market that creates business opportunities for accommodation providers, transport operators, retailers, photographers, beauty professionals and event organisers.
Tourism Fiji chief executive officer Dr Paresh Pant said wedding tourism was an important growth segment for the country's visitor economy.
He said the sector generated economic activity beyond accommodation, benefiting businesses involved in transport, experiences, retail, beauty, fashion and event services.
"Wedding tourism is an important growth segment for Fiji, generat-ing not only visitor arrivals but meaningful economic impact across accommodation, transport, experiences, retail, beauty, and fashion."