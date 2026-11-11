I'll knock Dauloloma out: Tufuga

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Saumoa Tufuga is confident of beating Fiji heavyweight champion Semi 'Equaliser' Dauloloma in their clash at Ba's AD Pa­tel College on November 21.

"I'm coming to knock you out, see you in Fiji on November 21," Tufuga said in a video message, directed to Dauloloma.

According to Box Rec, Tufuga has a re­cord of 3 professional fights with 1 win and 2 losses.

In his last fight, Tufuga lost on points to unbeaten Australian heavyweight boxer Isaac Kali Meehan.

In his last fight, Dauloloma beat jour­neyman Sainivalati Ratu on points at Suva's Vodafone Arena on July 25. Tufuga will be his first international opponent.

In the main bout Fiji cruiserweight champion Alivereti Kauyaca defends the title against veteran homeboy Savenaca Naliva.

This is their second fight with Kauyaca winning their first fight on points.

The other international fight is the women's bout between New Zealand's Shyah Hale and Unaisi Natarova.

The tickets are ringside: $50, pavilion centre: $30, pavilion wing: $20 and chil­dren Under-10: $10.



