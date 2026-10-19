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Netball

Fiji A prioritises development ahead of Brisbane series

Fiji A will face Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea at the Netball Challenge Series from November 23 to 28.

Monday 19 October 2026 | 18:30

The Crest Fiji A netball team after their training session at the Vodafone Arena indoor court in Suva on October 17, 2026.

The Crest Fiji A netball team after their training session at the Vodafone Arena indoor court in Suva on October 17, 2026.

Photo: Ioane Asioli

Development will be the priority for the Crest Fiji A team as it prepares for the Netball Challenge Series in Brisbane, Australia, from November 23 to 28.

Head coach Michelle Parsons has selected a 15-member squad, made up mostly of locally based players yet to represent the national team, in line with the tournament’s eligibility rules.

“The idea behind this team is to have a really holistic approach to our development over the next three years,” Parsons said.

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“These players have been identified as part of the future of the high-performance programme.”

Fiji A will face Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea, giving the players valuable experience against regional rivals.

Parsons said the tournament would introduce the players to the demands of high-performance netball, with an emphasis on composure, physicality and decision-making under pressure.

The squad will also work towards performance targets in areas such as centre-pass conversion, defensive turnovers and goal efficiency.

With about 12 training sessions available before the tournament, Parsons said improving execution and communication would be key, particularly as the players adjust to playing together.

“They’ve never played together, so they have to learn more about each other during preparation,” she said.

Reflecting on last Saturday’s training session, Parsons praised the players’ energy and commitment but identified pass placement as an area requiring improvement.

“The energy and their intent were excellent, so now it’s just working on the quality of execution,” she said.

The team will depart for Brisbane on November 20.

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